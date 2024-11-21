Thiruvananthapuram: Place names in SoI’s maps get a Bhasha Institute ‘reality’ check

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Have you been to ‘Vilinam,’ ‘Chirayinkal,’ ‘Malayinkal,’ or ‘Kattakkal’ in the capital district? These are among the more than 3,000 place names in Thiruvananthapuram documented erroneously as part of the Survey of India’s toponymy mandate. These entries are now being corrected, thanks to the efforts of the Kerala Bhasha Institute, which has been tasked with proofreading and rectifying errors in SoI’s mapping of Thiruvananthapuram and other districts.

Most names required corrections, historian Vellanad Ramachandran said. “Many places were wrongly spelt, while old British versions were retained for some. Vizhinjam was listed as ‘Vilinam,’ Chirayinkeezhu as ‘Chirayinkal,’ Malayinkeezhu as ‘Malayinkal’, and ‘Kattakada’ as ‘Kattakkal,” according to Ramachandran, who has been assigned by the Bhasha Institute to cross-verify names recorded in English.

As many as six taluks in the district – Thiruvananthapuram, Nedumangad, Chirayinkeezhu, Kattakada, Neyyattinkara and Varkala – were documented. Inaccuracies in mapping arose, as survey officials, most of whom were from outside the state, documented the places using British-era names or by misspelling them. “While Malayinkal, Chirayinkal and Kattakkal were British-era names ‘Nedumanangad’, ‘Vellaarada’ and ‘Vilinam’ were spelling errors due to limited knowledge of the region,” he said.

The Bhasha Institute took on the job of correcting names after being approached by central government authorities through the state government. “It’s a project managed by the Survey of India. We were entrusted with proofreading. Given our workload with other programmes, we delegated the work to Ramachandran who is an expert in Nedumangad’s history,” said M Sathyan, director, Bhasha Institute.