Veli, a once-beautiful spot in ruins

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The idyllic Veli Tourist Village, nestled on the picturesque coastline of the state capital, is a great getaway that sees year-round footfall. However, the lack of essential amenities, including toilets and cloakrooms, mars the appeal of this tourist destination.

Located at the confluence of Akkulam lake and Veli beach, the village sees about 5,000 visitors a day during weekends, and about 1,000 on weekdays. During festivals and holiday seasons, the daily footfall can exceed 6,000.

Notably, in 2019, the state government had announced a Rs 35-crore revamp project for Veli Tourist Village during the tenure of former tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran. Among the major projects planned were a multi-purpose facilitation centre and a 25,000 sq.ft convention centre.

Although construction and inauguration of these projects have been completed, the facilities are inaccessible to the public. The shell-shaped facilitation centre – which includes toilets, a cloakroom, a first-aid room, a lounge, and a ticket counter – remains non-operational.

“The opening of the facilitation centre will resolve many issues. However, due to delays in securing power and water connections, we have not been able to open it to the public,” says an official. “These issues will be resolved in a couple of weeks, and the facilities will soon be available.”

The introduction of the first-ever narrow-gauge miniature train, built at a cost of Rs 9 crore, has further increased visitor numbers, attracting excursion groups from neighbouring states. The 1.5km rail route offers a 20-minute scenic joy ride.