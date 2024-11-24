Ward delimitation: Church groups, coastal communities stage protest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Communities and church groups in the coastal belt of Thiruvananthapuram corporation have raised objections to the ward delimitation draft issued recently. The draft proposes to reduce the number of coastal wards from 17 to 14, sparking widespread concerns of dwindling representation for fishermen and coastal residents in the corporation council.

The churches in the coastal area have decided to seek the intervention of Archbishop of the Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram Thomas Jessayyan Netto to reinstate the old wards and revise the draft ward delimitation.

The churches have come together to form the Janakeeya Samithi (people’s committee) to protest against the current delimitation plan. The coordinator of the Theera Desa Janakeeya Koottayma, Father Laberin Yesudas said they have launched a comprehensive study to document how ward delimitation has impacted the coastal area and its residents.

“People are upset. Based on the population, the coastal belt is entitled for more wards after delimitation. Instead, they have reduced the numbers. This is unacceptable and we will raise the objections factually with all required documents before the Ward Delimitation Commission and the government. The last time delimitation happened, we had to fight for more representation, and this time also, we will do the same,” Father Yesudas said.

He alleged that the natural boundary principles were ignored during the demarcation of ward boundaries.

Many churches – including the Assumption Church, Valiyathura, and the St Xavier’s Church, Vallakadavu -- have come out in protest. They had submitted representations to the authorities even before the delimitation draft was released. “We held discussions together and have decided to prepare a common agenda. Another meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday. Thereafter, we will be meeting the Bishop before launching a strong protest. We will put pressure on the government,” said Francis Albert, DCC member and the coordinator of Theeradesa Nethruvedi.

Three of the coastal wards – Shankumukham, Beemapally and Mulloor – have disappeared after delimitation, while six new wards have been created in the Kazhakootam constituency.

“We suspect a hidden agenda behind this. Many coastal wards have been added to other non-coastal areas. They haven’t given any consideration for the fishermen community. If required, we will move court against this,” Francis said.