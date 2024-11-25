Air traffic manager at Trivandrum airport wins global accolade

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vishnu Gopan, manager of Air Traffic Management at Trivandrum International Airport, has won a gold medal in the Squat Row event by lifting 240 kg at the World Raw Powerlifting Federation (WRPF) Championships held in Moscow, Russia.

He finished fifth globally with a total lift of 705kg, which included his performances in the squat row, deadlift, and bench press events. Gopan also claimed fourth place in the deadlift row, lifting an impressive 320kg, the heaviest in his weight category, and placed in the top ten in the bench press event.

Vishnu’s journey to the world stage began with his victory as the ‘Best Lifter’ at the WRPF Nationals in Bengaluru in September 2024, earning him a spot in the global competition. Despite the demands of his job, Vishnu adhered to a rigorous training schedule and maintained a strict diet throughout the year.