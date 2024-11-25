Vizhinjam conclave to be held on January 29, 30

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) and Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL), in collaboration with the Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI), will be organising Vizhinjam Conclave 2024: Global Investment Summit at the Hyatt Regency, Thiruvananthapuram on January 29 and 30.

The event will feature discussions on investment avenues such as container freight stations, logistics parks, equipment repair units, and warehousing facilities. The outer area growth corridor project, envisioned as an industrial hub, will be another focal point for discussions, underscoring the port’s potential to catalyse economic activity in its vicinity.

The conclave will provide one-on-one interactions between delegates and business leaders, along with sessions on investor-centric policies and benefits, aimed at fostering confidence and collaboration. Special mentoring sessions are planned to encourage Kerala-based enterprises and start-ups to scale up their presence in port-driven industries.

Representatives from industries operating in connection with prominent ports across India will share insights and best practices.

The summit aims to generate employment opportunities through associated industries and infrastructure. Organisers plan to sensitise stakeholders about the inclusive development model envisioned for Vizhinjam.

Sessions on investor-centric policies

