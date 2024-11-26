12 arrested for attacking cops at Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Nedumangad police have arrested 12 people who attacked the station’s personnel when they tried to dissuade them from holding a birthday party at a house near Karipur on Sunday night.

The arrested persons include Aneesh aka Stumper Aneesh, 30, of Karipur, who was recently released from detention under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

The party was held to celebrate the birthday of Aneesh’s nephew. Sources said people having criminal background were in attendance and created a din in the area much to the chagrin of nearby residents.

Following a complaint by the neighbours, a five-member police team reached the area to disperse the revellers. A scuffle ensued, and five personnel, including the SHO, suffered minor injuries. The police said the group that attacked the police officers had women too.

Additional reinforcement reached the spot soon and picked up eight men. Four others were later rounded up from various places.