Shanthan’s anthology ‘Neeladhara’ released in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Neeladhara’, an anthology of poems by Shanthan was released here on Monday by poet Prabha Varma who handed over a copy of the book to essayist-poet Rose Mary.

The book release function was organised by Ayappa Panicker Foundation at Keston Bungalow, that houses Vismaya Max Annexe, at Kowdiar.

Releasing the book published by DC Books, Prabha Varma said Santhan’s poems blended tradition and modernity like Ayyappa Panicker’s works. Poet and mediaperson Manju Vellayani presided over the function. K Sajeev Kumar introduced the book to the audience.