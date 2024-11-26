Sree Narayana Guru International Literary Festival from Nov 30 to Dec 3

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Arrangements are in the final stage for Sree Narayana Guru International Literary and Cultural Festival. The festival will be held at the Sree Narayana Guru cultural complex in Kollam on 30 November, 1,2 and 3 December.
The festival is organised by the Sree Narayana Guru Open University, Kerala Government’s Cultural Affairs Department and District Library Council, Kollam. The Kollam District Library Council will organise a book fair, in which over 100 publishers will attend, university vice-chancellor Prof Jagathy Raj said at a press conference.
The Chalachitra Academy will organise a film festival. Besides, there will be literary discussions, theatre shows, story, poetry and kathaprasangam competitions and discussions. The Kerala Kalamandalam will present a dance performance based on ‘Daiva Dasakam’.
Justice K Chandru will inaugurate the festival on November 30 at 10.30am. Writer Anita Nair will be the chief guest. Writer N S Madhavan will be honoured at the function. An interaction with international photography curator Charlotte Cotton will be held on November 30 at 2pm. Dancer Rajashree Warrier will inaugurate the book fair at 4pm.
A seminar on open education will be inaugurated by Uma Kanjilal, vice-chancellor of the Indira Gandhi National Open University.
Seminars on different topics will be held on December 1. Kerala State Planning Board vice-chairman V K Ramachandran will inaugurate seminars. Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will attend the seminar on “Sree Narayana Guru, vision and literature”. Finance Minister K N Balagopal will inaugurate the function to honour prominent persons who played a key role in the development of Kollam district.