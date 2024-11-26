Sree Narayana Guru International Literary Festival from Nov 30 to Dec 3

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Arrangements are in the final stage for Sree Narayana Guru International Literary and Cultural Festival. The festival will be held at the Sree Narayana Guru cultural complex in Kollam on 30 November, 1,2 and 3 December.

The festival is organised by the Sree Narayana Guru Open University, Kerala Government’s Cultural Affairs Department and District Library Council, Kollam. The Kollam District Library Council will organise a book fair, in which over 100 publishers will attend, university vice-chancellor Prof Jagathy Raj said at a press conference.

The Chalachitra Academy will organise a film festival. Besides, there will be literary discussions, theatre shows, story, poetry and kathaprasangam competitions and discussions. The Kerala Kalamandalam will present a dance performance based on ‘Daiva Dasakam’.