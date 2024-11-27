Agriculture dept to soon launch Ashraya centres for Kerala farmers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first of its kind in the country, the state agricultural department has formed ‘Ashraya centres’ in line with the Akshaya centres in the state. Through the Akshaya centres’ essential services are provided to the public, the new initiative Ashraya centres are aimed at providing all digital services related to agriculture to farmers. The government has issued an order in this regard.

Though already two digital services are there to help the farmers - a mobile application and a web portal - the government decided to start the Ashraya centres as part of the hundred-day programme. Through this the department intends to provide all digital services to farmers quickly. A nominal fee equal to the fees charged by the Akshaya centre would also be charged in Ashraya centres too.

The centres would be started with the help of farmers’ groups, Krishisree centres, agro service centres and Karshika Karma Sena. The pilot project will be started in areas where smaller farmers are a majority.