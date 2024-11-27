Kerala Bank employees to go on strike for three days

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Bank employees will hold a state-wide strike for three days from November 28 to 30 under the leadership of the Kerala Bank Employees Congress. The strike will include employees from all 823 branches, head office, regional and district offices.

The protest is against the government and Kerala Bank management’s refusal to address several demands. These include payment of the pending 39% dearness allowance to employees, formation of a committee for the overdue wage revision, pending for the past three years, reporting of around 2,000 vacant positions in the bank unfilled for over five years to the PSC, granting promotions to employees in Malappuram district, which have been stalled for three years.

The employees are protesting the failure to implement decisions made during a meeting with the Cooperation Minister in February even after nine months. Earlier protests included a two-day strike in July, a non-cooperation movement in September and a 15-day satyagraha in November.

The strike is scheduled to coincide with the bank’s fifth anniversary on November 29. The employees have warned that if their demands remain unmet they will go on an indefinite strike.