65-year-old held for stealing money from temple offering boxes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vizhinjam police arrested a man for repeated thefts at the Shiva Shakti Temple in Uchakkada. The temple was targeted five times in last year. Maniyan aka Ambalam Maniyan, 65, of Marayamuttom, was arrested while he was attempting another theft in a nearby temple.

The theft at Shiva Shakti Temple came to light on Monday morning when the temple president Amal and other officials found the offering boxes broke open and money stolen. Based on the footage from the CCTV cameras on the temple premises, police tracked the thief down and arrested him on Tuesday.

“As per the temple authorities, around Rs 8,000 was stolen from the offering boxes. The money cannot be seized as it had been spent by the thief,” said a police officer.

The CCTV visuals showed Maniyan, breaking into the temple around 3am on Monday. Panicked upon noticing the CCTV cameras, he attempted to block the camera using a bag and a cover he found on the spot, but in vain. His actions were caught on the CCTV cameras. He used a crowbar to break open the offering boxes and fled with the money.

During interrogation, Maniyan admitted to the theft, but claimed that it was his first attempt targeting the temple.

Further investigation is underway. Maniyan is accused in over 200 cases and was at large for the past six months. He was captured by a team led by SHO Prakash, SI Dinesh, SI Satheeshkumar, CPOs Arun, Ramu and Rajesh.