Have you registered for IFFK yet?

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For film buffs across the state and beyond, it’s time to be Thiruvananthapuram-bound. The International Film Festival of Kerala is getting ready to present its 29th edition in full spread from December 13 to 20.

The delegate registration for this year’s festival was opened to the public on November 25. The passes, as per the registration made on the IFFK website (https://registration.iffk.in), will be distributed a day or two before the festival begins.

The passes would be available in various categories such as delegate, student, for film and TV professionals, film societies, media, etc. It cost Rs 1,180 for general categories and Rs 590 for students. Media passes would be free for on-duty media professionals.

The IIFK would also hold three pre-event sessions on December 11, 12, and 13 in the run-up to the festival to facilitate workshops on music, cinematography, and funding possibilities for up-and-coming filmmakers. The masterclasses would be conducted by acclaimed French composer Beatrice Thiriet, cinematographer Agnes Godard, and other prominent names in the field. The classes would be held at Kala Bhavan Theatre, Chithranjali Studio and Tagore Theatre.