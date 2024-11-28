The ‘toddy shop twist’ in Sister Amala murder case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was a crime that sent shockwaves through the serene town of Pala. On September 17, 2015, Sr Amala, a 69-year-old nun, was found dead in her retirement quarters at the Lisieux Carmelite Convent. What initially appeared to be a natural death soon unravelled into chilling tales of murder, theft, and sexual assault.

Speaking under the condition of anonymity, a police officer, who was part of the probe, walks us through the investigation. “Sr Amala’s death was initially reported as a tragic accident,” he recalls.

“She was running a fever, and the initial assumption was that she had fallen and hit her head. By the time we arrived, the body had been cleaned and dressed in burial garments – standard practice for natural deaths in convents.”

But something about the scene didn’t sit right with the doctor who declared her dead. “The impact on her head wasn’t consistent with a fall. It looked more like a blow from a sharp object,” the officer says. “That’s when we knew we were dealing with something sinister.”

The body was sent for post-mortem, and the findings were grim. “It wasn’t just a murder; the nun had been sexually assaulted,” the officer adds. “We began combing the crime scene for evidence. It was clear that the intruder knew the building well. His point of entry was a grille door on third floor, where clothes were hung to dry.”

The forensic team, meanwhile, determined that the fatal wound was inflicted with an axe. “We knew we were dealing with an extremely dangerous predator with a modus operandi,” the officer says.