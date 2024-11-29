Food street at Shankhumukham to be opened before Christmas

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There is good news for foodies in the city as the much-awaited brand new food street at Shankhumukham, the popular hangout spot in the state capital, is slated to be opened before Christmas. After months of delay, efforts are underway on a war footing to open the stretch.

The construction of the street food zone aims to rehabilitate the traders running food stalls at the Shankhumukham beach. The project being implemented by State Nirmithi Kendra using the National Health Mission (NHM) fund is expected to transform the tourist spot into a major nightlife destination in the capital.

There are around 105 traders at the beach and the plan is to rehabilitate around 90 traders once the street food zone comes up. An official of Kerala State Nirmithi Kendra said that the project suffered a lot of delay owing to heavy rain and non-cooperation from the traders.

“The work is fast progressing and we are planning to inaugurate the food street before Christmas,” said the official.

The Nirmithi Kendra is executing two major projects at Shankhumukham. Besides the food street, a major beautification work near to the main entrance of the beach is also ongoing.