Food street at Shankhumukham to be opened before Christmas

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There is good news for foodies in the city as the much-awaited brand new food street at Shankhumukham, the popular hangout spot in the state capital, is slated to be opened before Christmas. After months of delay, efforts are underway on a war footing to open the stretch.
The construction of the street food zone aims to rehabilitate the traders running food stalls at the Shankhumukham beach. The project being implemented by State Nirmithi Kendra using the National Health Mission (NHM) fund is expected to transform the tourist spot into a major nightlife destination in the capital.
There are around 105 traders at the beach and the plan is to rehabilitate around 90 traders once the street food zone comes up. An official of Kerala State Nirmithi Kendra said that the project suffered a lot of delay owing to heavy rain and non-cooperation from the traders.
“The work is fast progressing and we are planning to inaugurate the food street before Christmas,” said the official.
The Nirmithi Kendra is executing two major projects at Shankhumukham. Besides the food street, a major beautification work near to the main entrance of the beach is also ongoing.
The beautification project is funded by the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd. Both the projects are estimated to cost around Rs 2 crore.
“The beautification is being done in the area close to the entrance. Seating areas will be set up on both sides besides landscaping. Because of trading in the area, we are unable to do the beautification work at a fast pace. We have sought the intervention of the district administration, and the sub-collector has convened a meeting this week,” the official added.
Shankhumukham ward councillor Seraphine Fredy said the tourist spot is swamped by traders and street vendors causing huge inconvenience to the public.
“Unregulated street vending has become a major concern and causing huge inconvenience to visitors. People need space to relax and such vending should be strictly regulated,” she said.
The traders are also apprehensive about the rehabilitation plan of the corporation and the tourist department.
Shankhumukham street vendors association (INTUC) secretary Aji Kumar said the government should hold talks with all three street vendors union at the beach before finalising a rehabilitation plan.
“There are multiple opinions and demands among the vendors and the union. A section of the traders want to give the shops based on lucky draw and another group wants to give it based on seniority,” said Aji Kumar.