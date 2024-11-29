Short notice for relocation issued by corporation revenue wing irks traders

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The eviction notices being issued to the traders running shops at the century-old Palayam Connemara Market by the city corporation have triggered widespread protests.

Revenue authorities have slapped notices on the traders asking them to move to the allotted shops at the newly constructed rehabilitation block within three days.

The traders have given memorandums to the corporation secretary, deputy mayor and mayor seeking more time for relocating the shops.

The Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi has stepped in and held discussions with the authorities.

The plan is to rehabilitate around 389 traders from the age-old market to the rehabilitation block to facilitate the redevelopment of the Connemara Market.

The project has been pending for a long time. District president of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti, AKM Azeem Muini, in a release issued here said that the traders are being forced to move to the temporary shops which do not have water or electricity connections.