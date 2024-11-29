‘Soliloquy’ a journey of self-reflection through art

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: K P Thomas, a veteran artist, has ventured into new territory, leaving behind his familiar oil-on-canvas style for something more experimental.

His latest works, now on display at Vyloppilly Sanskriti Bhavan, are full of life and emotion, poured onto unconventional surfaces like cardboard.

He brings together unexpected materials - cutouts from old magazines, cotton, cloth, metallic, CD, and acrylic sprays - adding rich texture and depth to his latest frames.

The vibrant colours and layered techniques create a deeply personal and sensory experience, drawing viewers.

The exhibition titled ‘Soliloquy’ highlights Thomas’ experimental approach, moving beyond his usual socio-political themes to explore the human mind and self-reflection. Through his work, he delves into the interplay of good and evil within people, crafting visuals that are both thought-provoking and reflective.

According to Ranju Leaf, the curator, Thomas is an experimental artist. “He doesn’t conform to conventional mediums or styles and has crafted his own unique approach to expressing himself through his works. While curating the exhibition, I noticed a significant shift in his concepts. I believe that true art and artists must evolve and that evolution is essential,” he says.

Thomas, the recipient of numerous accolades, including the Kerala Lalithakala Academy State Award, says, he usually has a clear theme or message in mind while working on something. “But with this series, everything emerged spontaneously, almost like a dream. These works are reflections of my mind - natural and unfiltered expressions of my subconscious. But at the same time, each piece carries a meaning.”

He named the exhibition Soliloquy for this very reason.