‘Soliloquy’ a journey of self-reflection through art

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: K P Thomas, a veteran artist, has ventured into new territory, leaving behind his familiar oil-on-canvas style for something more experimental.
His latest works, now on display at Vyloppilly Sanskriti Bhavan, are full of life and emotion, poured onto unconventional surfaces like cardboard.
He brings together unexpected materials - cutouts from old magazines, cotton, cloth, metallic, CD, and acrylic sprays - adding rich texture and depth to his latest frames.
The vibrant colours and layered techniques create a deeply personal and sensory experience, drawing viewers.
The exhibition titled ‘Soliloquy’ highlights Thomas’ experimental approach, moving beyond his usual socio-political themes to explore the human mind and self-reflection. Through his work, he delves into the interplay of good and evil within people, crafting visuals that are both thought-provoking and reflective.
According to Ranju Leaf, the curator, Thomas is an experimental artist. “He doesn’t conform to conventional mediums or styles and has crafted his own unique approach to expressing himself through his works. While curating the exhibition, I noticed a significant shift in his concepts. I believe that true art and artists must evolve and that evolution is essential,” he says.
Thomas, the recipient of numerous accolades, including the Kerala Lalithakala Academy State Award, says, he usually has a clear theme or message in mind while working on something. “But with this series, everything emerged spontaneously, almost like a dream. These works are reflections of my mind - natural and unfiltered expressions of my subconscious. But at the same time, each piece carries a meaning.”
He named the exhibition Soliloquy for this very reason.
“There’s always an unconscious monologue running in our minds - arguments, approvals, self-pacification - all these emotions happening without a second person being involved. My idea was to express this inner dialogue through art,” he says.
The paintings invite people into a quiet space. One shows a young girl lost in thought under the shade of a tree. Another work conveys the quiet tension of modern life, where the simplicity of childhood innocence meets the fleeting moments of wonder.
Some of the pieces show the impact of industrialisation, showing the weight of change and its influence on society while some show the poignant portrayal of connection and intimacy.
Each piece seems to hold a story, an invitation to pause and to feel the complexities of life.
Having started his journey as a monochromatic artist, Thomas has undergone a transformation in this exhibition. He describes this shift as a “burst of colours” that recently took over his style, an evolution he can’t logically explain but fully embraces in his creative process.
“Through my paintings, I have explored various issues, from the Manipur crisis to the tribal struggles. But at some point, I realised like nothing was going to change,” the artist explains.
“Now, I have shifted my focus inward, to reflect on myself. There is a statement by Yuval Noah Harari about life - ‘Life is meaningless, but at the same time, it’s amazing.’ That’s how I see it now. Life is fleeting and will eventually end, but the question is, how can we make the experiences worthwhile? That’s the concept I’m exploring now.”
The show concludes on December 1.