The hills are calling

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: These paths, hidden on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram, were once trodden by traders, rebels, saints, and rulers. Over time, they have been enveloped in the verdant richness of the Western Ghats.

Now, with souls seeking serene sojourns or yearning for adventurous getaways, these hidden gems are emerging on travellers’ maps. Groups keen to explore the less-trodden roads are flocking to these locations, part of the Vanampathi ranges.

This includes the breathtaking hilly areas of Koonichimala, Kondakettimala, Kurisumala (near Amboori), Villoonni, Nellikkamala, Kalimala, and others. Areas near Neyyar Dam and Kottur, with forested trails ideal for nature enthusiasts, are also becoming popular.

These locations are perfect for weekend getaways or short trips, offering a break from the madding city crowd. These serene woodlands, subtle streams, and majestic 360-degree panoramas await those eager to venture into off-road adventures.

“Most of the spots are within 50km from the city centre and can be covered in a day, making them ideal for quick weekend escapes. Our team trips include doctors, teachers, students, techies, and other professionals. Some of them are regulars,” says Bijin Nath of the city-based Academy for Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (AMAS).

While some of these spots lie within forested areas requiring the guidance of trained staff, many are located within panchayat limits.

“It is ideal to travel as a group initially because navigating these paths can be strenuous when done alone,” suggests Saya Rasal, an avid traveller who left a high-paying corporate job to pursue his “passion for exploration”.