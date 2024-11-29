The hills are calling

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: These paths, hidden on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram, were once trodden by traders, rebels, saints, and rulers. Over time, they have been enveloped in the verdant richness of the Western Ghats.
Now, with souls seeking serene sojourns or yearning for adventurous getaways, these hidden gems are emerging on travellers’ maps. Groups keen to explore the less-trodden roads are flocking to these locations, part of the Vanampathi ranges.
This includes the breathtaking hilly areas of Koonichimala, Kondakettimala, Kurisumala (near Amboori), Villoonni, Nellikkamala, Kalimala, and others. Areas near Neyyar Dam and Kottur, with forested trails ideal for nature enthusiasts, are also becoming popular.
These locations are perfect for weekend getaways or short trips, offering a break from the madding city crowd. These serene woodlands, subtle streams, and majestic 360-degree panoramas await those eager to venture into off-road adventures.
“Most of the spots are within 50km from the city centre and can be covered in a day, making them ideal for quick weekend escapes. Our team trips include doctors, teachers, students, techies, and other professionals. Some of them are regulars,” says Bijin Nath of the city-based Academy for Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (AMAS).
While some of these spots lie within forested areas requiring the guidance of trained staff, many are located within panchayat limits.
“It is ideal to travel as a group initially because navigating these paths can be strenuous when done alone,” suggests Saya Rasal, an avid traveller who left a high-paying corporate job to pursue his “passion for exploration”.
The places are slowly gaining popularity as hiking/trekking destinations, says Sajna Ali, CEO of Appooppanthadi, a travel forum for women. “Nellikkamala is a great example. Vehicles cannot access it due to narrow roads. We are planning a team tour, likely the first-of-its-kind,” she says.
Certain rules apply to trekking expeditions, such as obtaining permits from local authorities and notifying law enforcement and health services in case of emergencies. “Travellers are advised to carry food and water, as facilities in these areas are minimal,” says Bijin.
Here, these avid trekkers list some of the trending getaway hills in and around the city:
Koonichimala
Located about 40km from Thiruvananthapuram towards Amboori, Koonichimala, part of the Vanampathi ranges, was unknown to tourists until recently. It is now a popular short-notice hiking destination.
Surrounded by dense vegetation, the hike to the hilltop is only about 1.5km, but the rocky, winding path through thick foliage makes it a three-hour journey. Waterbodies along the way entice hikers to pause and relax.
The hilltop offers sweeping views of the Western Ghats, a sight that justifies the effort. Multiple starting points exist, but the Amboori and Kurisumala (near Amboori) routes are the most frequented.
Kalimala
About 50km from Thiruvananthapuram near the Tamil Nadu border, Kalimala is a haven for nature lovers. With its steep terrain, majestic rocks, dense vegetation, and winding forest paths, it offers a true off-road experience. Access begins at Pathukani in Tamil Nadu, and the 1.5-km hike to the top takes about two hours.
Managed partially by a temple trust, the trail includes water sources. At the summit, hikers are rewarded with views of the Chittar Dam and the Western Ghats mountain ranges.
Kondakettimala
Situated about 45km from Thiruvananthapuram, Kondakettimala is accessible via Kurisumala. The 3km hike takes over six hours due to the winding, rocky trail through thick vegetation. Jeep trips are also available for off-road enthusiasts.
At the summit, the 360-degree view includes the Western Ghats, Chittar and Neyyar Dams, and glimpses of Agasthyamala through the mist. Streams along the way provide ideal spots for breaks.
Nellikkamala
Accessible via Amboori, Nellikkamala offers a three-hour, 3-4 km hike to its summit. The trail is dotted with diverse flora and fauna, culminating in a plateau with panoramic views of the surrounding hills.
Villoonnimala
Part of the Vanampathi range, Villoonni Mala offers captivating valley views and meandering water sources. Situated 40 to 45km from the city, with Kurisumala as the access point, the 3-km hike is moderately challenging. At the summit, hikers are greeted with dramatic rock formations, lush greenery, and sweeping views of the Chittar catchment.
Kurisumala (Thenmala)
A two-and-a-half-hour drive from Thiruvananthapuram leads to Kurisumala, located near the Thenmala-Rosemala intersection. The 3-4 km hike ends in a meadow overlooking the pristine Thenmala Dam. A medium-level trek, it is ideal for a half-day outing.
Neyyar Kombaikani
This forested trail begins after an hour-long boat ride on the Neyyar River. The 10km round trip ends at the Meenmutty Waterfalls. Forest guides accompany hikers through the wooded terrain, which is frequented by the Kani tribes. The route is rocky and challenging, with no facilities, so food must be carried.
Kottur Kathirmudi Peak
Located near the Neyyar Elephant Camp, this 10km hike involves rugged terrain and streams. Forest guides accompany hikers to ensure safety. The summit offers stunning views of the Neyyar catchment.