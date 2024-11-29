Vizhinjam ORR project: Affected families stage protest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hundreds of affected families of the Outer Ring Road project on Thursday took out a march and staged a dharna near PWD Minister P A Mohamed Riyas’ residence near Devaswom Board Junction demanding a better compensation package.

MLA M Vincent, inaugurated the dharna and protest. As many as 2,500 families handed over their properties to facilitate the ambitious ORR project around two years back. Following the protest, the PWD minister has scheduled a meeting with the affected families on December 4.

“The minister has called for a meeting. We want the government to give us the compensation we deserve. Allotting the compensation based on the depreciation value of our properties is unacceptable and we want the government to give us replacement value,” said chairman Chandramohanan Nair, Outer Ring Road Vizhinjam- Navaikulam Janakeeya Samiti.