INTERVIEW | ‘Kerala should build on its early-mover advantage in electronics manufacturing’: Ajai Chowdhry

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala must revise its strategy amid concerns over the adverse impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on jobs, says Ajai Chowdhry, co-founder of HCL, who is commonly referred to as the ‘Father of Indian Hardware’.

The state should shift its focus from software services to electronics hardware manufacturing, he tells TNIE in a freewheeling conversation. Chowdhry, who now serves as chairman MGB of the National Quantum Mission (NQM) and chairman of EPIC Foundation, was in the city to attend Huddle Global 2024. Excerpts from the interview:

Do you follow the industrial ecosystem in Kerala? Does the state have a bright future in quantum technology?

Kerala has a rich tradition in electronics manufacturing. Quantum is a very new area, which is made easier if you have good background in electronics. This is an ideal time for Kerala to make headway. NQM focuses on four areas – quantum computing and simulations, quantum communications, quantum sensing and metrology, and quantum materials and devices.

Among the four verticals, which is the most important?

We believe that all are equally important. At this moment, quantum computing is in its nascent stage. Therefore, we need to work on all four. In computing, we developed the first 6-qubit computer at the Tata Institute of Fundamental

Research. A startup is working on a 20-qubit computer. Things are happening.

What are the immediate goals of NQM?

Our aim is to develop a 1,000-qubit computer in eight years. Another is to achieve quantum communication over 2,500km, using satellite and fibre.

What are NQM’s activities for a quantum-secure India?

China is far ahead in quantum, even ahead of the US. This is a potential risk. Our banks and financial systems, electrical grids, government, etc., cannot be left vulnerable. It is very crucial for India to become quantum secure. We are preparing our recommendations for the same. The report will be submitted to the government shortly.