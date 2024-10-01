Land of mountains and myths

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Disasters leave behind lasting scars. November 9, 2001, left one when a landslide killed 36 people in Amboori, a hamlet tucked away amid the hills on the fringes of Thiruvananthapuram.

The name ‘Amboori’ reminds many Trivians about the mishap. But there is more to this place.

Surrounded by thick forests and rivers quietly flowing through the landscape, Amboori is simplicity beautifully preserved. It is a place where the hustle and bustle of the world seem far away.

The village, close to the Neyyar Wildlife Sanctuary, is famous for its rubber plantations, coconut groves, pepper fields, herbs, and medicinal plants.

The name ‘Amboori’ has several stories behind it, some rooted in mythology. One tale connects the name to the Mahabharata war, where it is said that an arrow or ‘ambu’ shot by Arjuna landed in a small pool, giving the place its name.

Another story involves a unique type of rice called ‘Annoori’ grown by the tribes who lived there. This rice was believed to ripen in just one day.

“This may be a myth but there is indeed a variety of rice called Annoori, which is a type of dryland rice. One of its unique features is that no matter how heavily it rains, this rice will not fall over. It can be pounded and processed without boiling. However, it is not true that it can be planted and harvested on the same day,” says historian Vellanad Ramachandran.

Another prominent story, often shared as village folklore, is tied to Chadachi Marthandan Pillai, a warrior in King Marthanda Varma’s army. During an archery competition, he shot an arrow (ambu) from a great distance, which landed in a tree.

When he removed the arrow (the act is called ‘oori’ in Malayalam) from the tree, he left a special marking on it. Over time, the surrounding area came to be known as Amboori, meaning ‘the arrow removed’.