Kerala: Assembly session unlikely to take up private universities bill

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The much-anticipated private universities bill is unlikely to be tabled in the upcoming assembly session that begins on Friday. The provisions of the proposed bill, which allows private universities to function in the state, will also ensure these varsities adhere to the strict regulations of the government.

Highly-placed sources said the draft of the Bill, being vetted by the law department, has not reached the higher education department to be placed in the cabinet for approval on Thursday. The cabinet meeting this week will primarily decide the priority of various bills to be introduced in the upcoming session.

Marking a major policy shift of the LDF government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had voiced the government’s support to the proposal to allow private universities in the state last year.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu had announced that a bill to this effect would be introduced soon. However, the minster asserted that only those private institutions that have the potential to grow and attain the standards of universities will be allowed in the state.

Sources in the legislature secretariat said as many as seven bills have been lined up for tabling in the upcoming assembly session of which six may be presented.

The introduction of the bill related to temporary arrangements in the Senate and Syndicate of Calicut University has been put on hold reportedly following opposition from the Raj Bhavan.

The bill proposes to take away from the governor (chancellor) the powers to form temporary syndicate in Calicut University.

Earlier, the President had withheld assent to bills passed by the state legislature that envisaged divesting the governor from the position of chancellor of various state universities.

12th session of 15th assembly

Listed and likely to be tabled

The Kerala PSC (Addl functions for companies and corporations) Amendment Bill, 2024

Welfare of Non Resident Keralites (Amendment) Bill, 2024

The Kerala Veterinary And Animal Sciences University (Amendment) Bill, 2023

The Kerala Bovine Breeding Bill, 2023

The Kerala General Sales Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023

The Payment of Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Listed but unlikely to be tabled

Calicut University (Temporary Arrangements in Senate and Syndicate) Bill, 2023