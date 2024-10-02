Spruced up Gandhi Bhavan is a must-visit for history buffs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There is no better day than Wednesday, October 2, when the nation observes the 155th birthday anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, to revisit one of the significant landmarks of the state dedicated to his life and ideals — the Gandhi Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

The establishment, which serves as the headquarters of the Kerala Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi (KGSN), has contributed hugely to the legacy of Gandhiji since its inception in 1966. Its foundation stone was laid by former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on January 31, 1965. It began operations the next year after the facility was inaugurated by former president Dr S Radhakrishnan.

Built on an acre of land in the capital, the Gandhi Bhavan is a cultural and educational hub. An iconic aspect of the centre is the Gandhi Museum, which underwent a major renovation recently. Today, the museum stands as Kerala’s first comprehensive exhibition on Gandhi’s life.

“People always picture history museums in black and white, but here the experience is colourful, with Gandhiji’s life from birth to death represented cinematically,” says KGSN chairman N Radhakrishnan.

“Other than that, the gallery of global leaders presents over 30 world thinkers and Nobel laureates influenced by Gandhiji’s principles of non-violence and truth.”