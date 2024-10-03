Efforts to tackle wastewater crisis at Varkala Cliff gain momentum

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To protect the rapidly eroding Varkala Cliff - the iconic red laterite cliff - the Varkala Municipality and the tourism stakeholders are gearing up to introduce comprehensive solutions to manage the wastewater crisis faced by the tourism destination. Lack of wastewater management has accelerated the erosion of the Varkala Cliff, a major tourist attraction that draws scores of tourists from all over the world to Kerala.

Many parts of the cliff have started collapsing in recent times posing a threat to the visitors and the local community. The Varkala Tourism Development Authority (VTDA) has come up with a comprehensive solution to address the growing wastewater and sewage crisis at the destination. The plan is to introduce a compact containerised system that can convert grey water into reusable water. It is learned that there are around 180 tourist establishments including resorts, and restaurants on the South Cliff. The plan is to install a facility that can treat around 1.5 lakh litres of wastewater per day.

On Tuesday, following a directive from the district collector, the Varkala Municipality authorities convened a meeting with the tourism stakeholders. “We presented the project and the stakeholders are ready to invest in the facility and the meeting was very positive. Varkala is one of the most visited destinations in the state and addressing these issues is key to developing a sustainable and environmentally friendly destination,” said Sanjay Sahadevan, advisor to VTDA.

The VTDA is in talks with a private agency -- Bhouma Envirotech Pvt Ltd for setting up the plant. “We have private land and there are no legal hurdles involved.

The project is estimated to cost around Rs 1.5 crore and the stakeholder establishments are ready to chip in,” he added. The plan is to set up the facilities in shipping containers which are compact and movable. “We will be able to complete the project within one or two months. The preliminary works will take off immediately.

A sewage management system and grey water management system will be established in two containers,” said Manohar Varghese, director of Bhouma Envirotech Pvt Ltd.

According to municipality authorities, only preliminary discussions were held. “A detailed meeting will be held soon. The municipality is exploring similar technologies and a final decision on whether to do a common facility or decentralised facility will be taken soon,” said councillor Ajayakumar C, Papanasam Ward.