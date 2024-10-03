Soorya Festival begins with splendour and style

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soorya Festival’s schedule this year underwent last-minute changes. It was to feature K J Yesudas live as its opening event after a gap of four years.

Till 2019, the Soorya tradition was to open the festival with Yesudas’s kutcheri. This year, it was jet lag, that the veteran was nursing post his return from the US, that played the truant.

Yet, the Soorya shimmer was kept intact by Rima Kallingal and team, as they presented Neythu as the opening item on Wednesday at Tagore Theatre. The contemporary dance drama kept viewers enthralled as it told the story of the weavers of Chendamangalam.

With this, Soorya begins its 47th journey as one of the flagship cultural events that the capital hosts. And its recent versions are 111 days long, making it arguably the longest such festival in the world showcasing performances by over 2,000 artists.

Soorya’s other regulars will be performing this year too. Their performances will mostly make up the Navratri period starting Thursday, featuring performances by eminent names in classical dance such as Rama Vaidyanathan and her daughter Dakshina, Shobhana, Priyadarshini Govind, Navya Nair, Asha Sharath, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Meenakshi Sreenivasan, Janaki Rangarajan, and Vidya Subramaniam.

Over the period of Soorya, there will also be workshops on Mohiniyattam by Methil Devika and Bharatanatyam by Shobhana.