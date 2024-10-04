'Kerala govt prioritising initiatives for wildlife conservation': Forest minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Forest Minister A K Saseendran on Thursday said that the state government is prioritising wildlife conservation initiatives involving public participation.

Inaugurating the Wildlife Week celebrations organised by the forest department at Manaveeyam Veedhi in the state capital, the minister emphasised the importance of conserving forests and said that people should take ownership for effective conservation of forest areas.

The fair, which began on Thursday as part of the Wildlife Week celebrations, will offer opportunity for the public to buy authentic forest products collected by various conservation committees.

A food fair, cultural programmes and a live monitoring system, including real-time monitoring of the forests in Parambikulam and Thekkady tiger reserves are also part of the fair.

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes O R Kelu inaugurated the tribal fest, the minister for local self-governnment department inaugurated the photo exhibition and book release held as part of the event.