Looking back in awe

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lalithamma, 86, has many memories to cherish from her long life, but the one that stands out is her daily walk in 1956 from Sasthamangalam, where she lived, to the Government Women’s College at Vazhuthacaud, where she studied. At that time, few women could pursue studies beyond intermediate courses.

The college offered courses in science and humanities in that milieu.

“The teachers were very knowledgeable. Most of us came from Malayalam-medium schools, and our teachers guided us through,” she recalls.

What Lalithamma, who retired from the directorate of technical education, enjoyed most was the college campus.

“The college felt like a large homestead. There was no canteen or eateries, so we brought lunch from home and shared it. After lunch, we would climb to the rooftop, and once we even saw a ship docked at Shankhumukham. It was such a sight,” she smiles.

Years before Lalithamma joined, in 1928-29, the college expanded its offerings to include natural sciences, music, languages, history, mathematics, and economics in its intermediate and BA courses.

In 1923, the institution became ‘H H Maharaja’s College for Women’, after breaking away from its school component. Previously, from 1897, it had been known as the H H Maharaja’s College for Girls, and before that, in 1890, it was the H H Maharaja High School for Girls.

However, the institution’s legacy dates back 160 years to 1864, when it began as the Sircar Girls’ School, which was rooted in a proclamation from 1817 by Regent Rani Gouri Parvati Bai, making education a state responsibility. Before that, education was largely confined to ‘ezhuthupallis’ and traditional schools.