Looking back in awe

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lalithamma, 86, has many memories to cherish from her long life, but the one that stands out is her daily walk in 1956 from Sasthamangalam, where she lived, to the Government Women’s College at Vazhuthacaud, where she studied. At that time, few women could pursue studies beyond intermediate courses.
The college offered courses in science and humanities in that milieu.
“The teachers were very knowledgeable. Most of us came from Malayalam-medium schools, and our teachers guided us through,” she recalls.
What Lalithamma, who retired from the directorate of technical education, enjoyed most was the college campus.
“The college felt like a large homestead. There was no canteen or eateries, so we brought lunch from home and shared it. After lunch, we would climb to the rooftop, and once we even saw a ship docked at Shankhumukham. It was such a sight,” she smiles.
Years before Lalithamma joined, in 1928-29, the college expanded its offerings to include natural sciences, music, languages, history, mathematics, and economics in its intermediate and BA courses.
In 1923, the institution became ‘H H Maharaja’s College for Women’, after breaking away from its school component. Previously, from 1897, it had been known as the H H Maharaja’s College for Girls, and before that, in 1890, it was the H H Maharaja High School for Girls.
However, the institution’s legacy dates back 160 years to 1864, when it began as the Sircar Girls’ School, which was rooted in a proclamation from 1817 by Regent Rani Gouri Parvati Bai, making education a state responsibility. Before that, education was largely confined to ‘ezhuthupallis’ and traditional schools.
Now known as the Government College for Women, it recently marked its 125th year (postponed due to the pandemic). The college still retains memories of its storied past in its stately precincts, expansive verandahs, and wooden steps, which creak but remain strong. The same legacy lives on in its old auditoriums, where small events are still held.
The landscape of the college has evolved, with new buildings standing alongside the grand heritage structures.
“It’s tough to maintain the old structure, yet we do it periodically,” says S K Godwin, professor of economics and Internal Quality Assurance Cell coordinator, pointing to the over 100-year-old flooring that still shines.
Prof. Godwin is also compiling a list of the college’s alumni, a list that stretches into the thousands.
Many alumni have become prominent academicians and bureaucrats, including the current Chief Secretary Sarada Muralidharan, former bureaucrats such as J Lalithambika and Nalini Netto, music gurus such as Prof. K Omanakutty, artists such as classical dancer Vindhuja Menon, and evergreen singers such as K S Chithra and B Arundhati.
The alumni also include a very active Old Students Association (OSA), presided over by Pooyam Thirunal Gouri Parvati Bayi, a member of the erstwhile Travancore royal family. She studied at the college alongside her sister Aswati Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi. The OSA comprises women whose academic credentials have led them to serve in various sectors of society.
Pooyam Thirunal Gouri Parvati Bayi sees the OSA as a way of giving back to the institution that “gave us the education to live with dignity”.
“We have many activities, such as scholarships for students from economically weaker sections and aid during natural calamities,” she says.
The OSA recently commemorated the college’s 125th anniversary during Onam at Levy Hall, where members performed Thiruvathira. Sreekumari A, a 1963 BA Philosophy graduate, says the event brought back memories of her college days.
“There were many eminent speakers among us, like J Lalithambika, who later became an IAS officer. Pooyam Thirunal was my batchmate, and now, as the OSA head, she ensures our talents are nurtured. I was encouraged to take part in a drama recently,” she says.
Padma Surendran, who graduated in 1957, chips in: “Every OSA event begins with the recital of ‘Vande Mahithe Jaya Varade,’ penned by Nallakumari teacher, a former Malayalam faculty member.”
Notably, her father, Prof. A S Narayana Pillai, was the college’s first male principal.
One of the fondest memories shared by the alumni is of Grace Chandy, the oldest living teacher in Thiruvananthapuram.
“She reminded me of actress Nargis. I still remember how she defined psychology: ‘Psychology is the science of thought and behaviour,’” says Sreekumari, who was also a former principal of Women’s College, before retiring from the University of Kerala’s philosophy department.
Grace Chandy, now 98, was felicitated at the OSA event. “The oldest living teacher is former principal Prof. Esther Hallegua, who is now over 100 and living in Israel,” says Parvati Bayi.
For actor and dancer Vindhuja Menon, who pursued her postgraduate degree in music, the college was a space where impressionable minds were free to express themselves. “My connection with the college began when I acted in my first film, Padmarajan’s Nombarathipoovu, which was shot there,” she says.
“Later, most of my mother’s students (Kalamandalam Vimala Menon) were from the college. So, to me, the Women’s College always represented a place of educated, respectable young ladies.”
This freedom of expression may be why so many eloquent women have emerged from the institution, says Chief Secretary Sarada Muralidharan, who studied here from 1981 to 1986.
“It was where our personalities could experiment. There were different types of students: the free-spirited, the ones engaged in serious discussions, and those who would skip classes to roam around,” she recalls.
The college was also where she developed an appreciation for languages, as well as where she heard her first “fiery” Malayalam speech. “Students’ council elections were usually calm affairs. But here, out of nowhere, we heard the ‘theeppori prasangam’ (fiery speech) of N Sukanya, who later became a CPI(M) leader,” Sarada remembers.
Another fond memory of hers is of playing the piano in the assembly hall. “I wonder where the piano is now. Women’s College introduced me to art, criticism, literature, and music. The music department was filled with stalwarts and students like Arundhati and Chithra, who became icons,” she says.
While Sarada remembers the music department’s tunes, ‘Nightingale of Kerala’ Chithra recalls the aromas wafting from the home science department. “I also vividly remember the lessons of veterans like Omanakutty teacher and Sarojini Amma (mother of singer G Venugopal). Whatever I learnt about music, I learnt from them,” she says.
“There were only two outlets near the college back then: ‘Ajanta’, where we could buy stationery and chocolates, and another place that sold butter and cold drinks.”
Today, the college boasts modern research facilities and smart classrooms. It ranks 29th in the NIRF and holds an ‘A’ accreditation from NAAC. The college is also exploring partnerships with universities abroad and other institutions.
Its faculty publishes research in international journals and collaborates on university-level projects. There are special centres for differently-abled students, as well as coaching facilities for UGC-JRF aspirants.
Legacy remains a cornerstone of the college. “We still feel like teenagers when we’re on campus. The charm never fades,” says Parvati Bayi.
The college’s aim is to sustain this charm while maintaining academic excellence. Prof. Godwin says, “We have been allotted funds for the 125th-year celebrations. It will go towards projects like setting up new research centres. We are also working on documenting our history and planning a gala meet of our alumni.”
The task ahead is to let history live in the college’s corridors while welcoming the winds of change through its historic portals.