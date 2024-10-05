Secretariat staff flag safety risks as false ceiling falls on employee

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a matter of great concern for people working in the 155-year-old Secretariat building, an additional secretary was injured when a portion of the false ceiling collapsed on him on Friday. The injured is Aji Philip of the Cooperation Department. The incident happened when the aluminium ceiling along with the tubelight fell on Aji around 2 pm. He was rushed to the General Hospital where he is now out of danger.

“Objects weighing five kg fell on the officer’s head from a height of three metres. It was only by luck that his life was saved,” said Kerala Secretariat Association president Irshad M S.

The office of the additional secretary of the Cooperation Department and a portion of the Law Department function above the old Legislative Assembly building.

The incident sparked demands from the employees for a safe working place. “Many buildings are in dangerous conditions. The fact that Friday’s accident took place near a protected heritage building adds to the seriousness of the matter,” said Kerala Secretariat Association General Secretary Purushothaman K P. He accused the government of carrying out superficial work without understanding the implications.