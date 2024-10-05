Vex on the beach

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Another tourism season is upon us, and Kovalam – once a major draw for both international and domestic tourists – remains in a sorry state, ravaged by severe sea erosion and absence of upkeep.

For several years now, lack of development and neglect by the tourism department have been driving visitors away from the beach. Other than lofty announcements and talks of grand plans, little has been done on the ground to restore the almost-lost glory of this once-prime destination, which used to be the face of Kerala Tourism.

As the tourism industry prepares to welcome visitors, stakeholders in Kovalam are frustrated, as many of the projects announced to revive the destination remain on paper. According to them, the flow of tourists had already been on the decline even before the pandemic, primarily due to sea erosion and inadequate infrastructure.

In 2021, the tourism department had proposed a project to give the destination a much-needed makeover, and in February 2023, the state government sanctioned Rs 93 crore for it. However, sources indicate that the project has suffered from cost escalation due to an additional clause and changes suggested by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), the project’s funding agency.

The department appointed WAPCOS as the special purpose vehicle to implement the project, but officials say KIIFB has yet to give approval.