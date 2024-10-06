Kerala HC judge Devan Ramachandran lauds Pallium India Home’s service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: High Court judge Devan Ramachandran emphasised the vital importance of integrating palliative care into everyday life while speaking at the foundation stone-laying event for Pallium India Home at an event held at Sabarigiri International School in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Praising their dedication and impact on countless lives, Justice Ramachandran appreciated Pallium India in its work in bringing this essential service to those who need it most.

The ceremony held at the project site was graced by dignitaries, medical professionals, volunteers and supporters of Pallium India. Pallium India Home will provide holistic care, encompassing medical, psychological and emotional support, to patients and their families.

MLA Kadakampally Surendran, who was the chief guest at the event, highlighted the critical role of organisations like Pallium India in filling the gaps in the healthcare system by providing palliative care to much-needed communities.

He expressed his confidence in the positive impact the new facility will have on the lives of patients and their families.

Founder of Pallium India Dr M R Rajagopal presented the concept and vision for Pallium India Home on the occasion. The former chief secretary and trustee of Pallium India S M Vijayanand appreciated the grassroot level work being carried out by Pallium India in and around Thiruvananthapuram and now in Karnataka as part of bringing community involvement in palliative care.

He pointed out that other states were also emulating palliative care activities done here. Pallium India chairman Binod Hariharan also spoke.