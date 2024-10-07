Mother, kids rescued after their car gets stuck in mud in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A mother and her children were rescued after their car got stuck in the mud at Poundkadavu on Sunday afternoon. They remained stuck for nearly an hour and a half before help arrived.

A second car that had come to assist them also got mired in the mud, requiring a crane to rescue both vehicles.

The incident occurred around 2:45 pm when Rasiya, a resident of Poundkadavu, was driving her children to the mosque. Her car became immobilised on a severely damaged stretch of the road. Rasiya immediately called her husband for help, who arrived in another car to pull them free using a rope. However, the situation worsened as both vehicles became stuck in the mud.

A crane was later called to the scene, and after an hour and a half of effort, both cars were successfully freed.