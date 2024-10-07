Science & Technology Museum opens gallery on evolution of computing in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tech enthusiasts and students visiting the Kerala State Science and Technology Museum and Priyadarshini Planetarium can now embark on a captivating journey through the evolution of computing.

The newly opened computer gallery offers a comprehensive exploration of computing history, from early mechanical calculators to modern digital devices. Visitors will be immersed in interactive exhibits that feature how computing technology has evolved over the years.

“More features will be added to the computer gallery and artefact museum in the second and third phases. Our aim is to give a very immersive and interactive experience for the visitors. The museum and gallery were set up at a cost of Rs 21 lakh. We have curated the exhibits and museum with the help of experts from educational institutions and organisations. Some of the exhibits are gathered from government offices,” said Director Soju S S, Kerala State Science and Technology Museum and Priyadarshini Planetarium.

The artefact gallery showcases significant milestones in the development of computer technology in the country. The authorities are planning to add more exhibits and features in the museum.

“We are planning to hold discussion with the parent companies to explore the possibility of getting more exhibits. By this year’s end we are hoping to complete phase II of the museum,” he added.

Another major addition at the Museum and Priyadarshini Planetarium is the Automatic Weather Station (AWS). “Those visiting the museum will get a clear idea about the operations of the station. The AWS has been installed in collaboration with the National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS),” he said.

The AWS will provide real-time weather data aimed at enhancing research and educational initiatives. In a significant move, KSSTM has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Government Arts College and Government Women’s College in Thiruvananthapuram.

“The MoU aims to foster collaboration in research and innovation and is expected to contribute significantly in the entrepreneurial drive among youngsters and knowledge economy as a whole,” said Soju.