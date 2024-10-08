Thiruvananthapuram to get a facelift: Illuminated flyover inaugurated at Bakery Junction

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major move to give a facelift to the capital city, the PWD jointly with City Corporation and Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) illuminated bridges and flyovers.

On Monday, PWD Minister P A Mohamed Riyas inaugurated the illuminated flyover at Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram at a function held here.

After switching on the lights, Minister Riyas said that the project to illuminate bridges will be rolled out across the state. This is the second bridge in the state to be beautified with lights.

He highlighted that after illuminating Feroke Old Bridge in Kozhikode, the spot has turned into a tourist attraction.

The main objective of the project is to transform unused public spaces to aesthetically appealing sites to boost tourism. An official of the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB), the custodian of the bridges, said that three bridges including flyovers have been selected for the initiative.

The beautification of the flyover at Bakery Jn is being carried out at a cost of `48 lakh using smart city funds.

“All these spaces are lying unused and the department is aiming to make them more appealing public spaces. As part of the project we are doing landscaping. Around 50 per cent of the landscaping work has been completed.”

There are 12 pillars in the flyover and four RGB lights have been installed to illuminate the bridge.

“The lights can generate a wide variety of sequences and patterns as there are thousands of options. It can be programmed in such a way throughout the day,” said the official.

Chackai Flyover and EMS Bridge are the other two bridges selected for the project. “The project is expected to give a facelift to the capital city,” said the official.

The inaugural event at Bakery flyover was attended by LSGD Minister M B Rajesh, Education Minister V Sivankutty and Mayor Arya Rajendran.