CSIR-NIIST, Tata Steel join forces to cut carbon emissions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Council of Scientific Industrial Research-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) here has entered into a technical collaboration with Tata Steel Limited (TSL) to reduce carbon emissions into the atmosphere.

The project is part of Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) mission of CSIR, which aims to reduce carbon emission by either storing or reusing it so that captured carbon dioxide does not enter the atmosphere.

On its Foundation Day Celebrations held on Monday, NIIST, an affiliate laboratory of the CSIR, exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TATA Steel Limited, Jamshedpur, on the NIIST campus.

NIIST also transferred its technology for converting groundnut shells and corn husk waste into sustainable leather alternatives to M/s Leafy Leather Pvt Ltd, a startup from Surat, Gujarat.

The project has paved the way for transfer of technologies that promote environmental sustainability and economic growth through innovative use of agro-waste resources to develop high quality leather alternatives.