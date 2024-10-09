Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery results to be announced with ₹25 crore jackpot

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The winning ticket of the Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery, arguably the biggest jackpot in the country, is due to be announced on Wednesday afternoon at Gorky Bhavan in the capital. The first prize is `25 crore. There are 20 second prizes of `1 crore each.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal will operate the draw machine to select the first prize winning ticket at 2pm. MLA V K Prasanth will select the second prize winning ticket. As many as 71,35,938 tickets of the bumper lottery were sold until 4pm on Tuesday. Palakkad district topped the sales with 13,02,680 tickets, followed by Thiruvananthapuram, 9,46,260, and Thrissur, 8,61,000.

The tickets, priced at Rs 500, are printed in 10 series. The sale of Kerala lotteries is limited to the state.

Balagopal will also release the Pooja Bumper Lottery tickets at Gorky Bhavan at 1.30pm. The first prize of Pooja Bumper is Rs 12 crore. The ticket is priced at Rs 300 and the draw is on December 4.