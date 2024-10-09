Yellow alert issued in six districts in Kerala as heavy rainfall predicted

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The IMD has declared a yellow alert for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts on Wednesday due to heavy rainfall prediction.

According to their prediction, rain or thundershower is most likely to occur at most places in the state till October 14. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea during the period.

IMD has also predicted the formation of a low-pressure area in south-eastern and east-central Arabian Sea due to the trough running to a cyclonic circulation, on Wednesday. It is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a depression over the central Arabian Sea during the subsequent three days.

The recent rains are due to the active spell of Southwest monsoon in the state. Koilandy recorded extremely heavy rainfall of 22cm on Tuesday followed by heavy rainfall in Vadakara (11cm), Lower Sholayar (10cm), Kozhikode (9cm), Irikkur (8cm), Mahe and Cheruvanchery (7cm each). IMD issued an orange alert in Malappuram and Kannur on Tuesday.