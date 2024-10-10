Kerala Women’s Commission panel resolves 68 cases in two-day adalat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Women’s Commission resolved 68 cases during a two-day adalat held at the Jawahar Bal Bhavan. A total of 325 cases were brought before the commission.

On the second day, the commission attended to 150 cases, 32 of which were resolved. While the commission sought reports on 10 cases, and five were referred for counselling, 103 cases were postponed to the next adalat.

Addressing the media after the session, Women’s Commission Chairperson P Satheedevi said there has been an increase in the number of couples living like strangers in their own homes. The issue is prevalent among those over 40, she said.

“It was found that couples lead separate lives in the same house. They do their daily activities, even eating, separately with little or no communication. The commission is working to resolve such cases through counselling,” Satheedevi said.

Another rising concern is the number of women getting abandoned after being exploited under the false promise of marriage. The chairperson noted that several cases of women being defamed by perpetrators were also brought before the adalat.

The commission also mentioned the impact of extra-marital affairs that lead to divorces, highlighting how these broken families affect and cause severe psychological distress for children caught in between.

Financial fraud targeting women was another issue brought for disussion. Women involved in small savings groups reported being cheated when lending money at an interest. It was found that these dealings are carried out without formal agreements, making legal recourse difficult.