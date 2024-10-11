100-day programme: Four projects launched at KTU

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four major projects were launched on Thursday at APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) as part of the LDF government’s 100-day programme.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu, after launching the projects, said they offer not just hope for higher education sector in the state but also for society at large.

The projects include the university’s new academic departments, the construction of a translational research centre, and software development centre and the formation of a company to explore the commercial prospects of products developed through research.

Four new schools have been launched for Electrical Sciences, Communication Sciences, Building Sciences and Mechanical Sciences. These four schools will provide various MTech courses of the university.

Recently, KTU had introduced MTech courses in Electrical Vehicle Technology, Embedded Systems Technology, Infrastructure Engineering and Management and Mechanical and Materials Technology.

The translational research centre will lead the research and skill development initiatives of the varsity in IT and digital sectors.

The centres of excellence associated with it will develop products and solutions for business establishments and institutions using latest technology. At present there are three centres of excellence in the varsity.

The software development centre will play a vital role in the development of own software for the varsity besides providing software solutions for companies and industries. A company under Section 8 of the Companies Act will explore the commercial aspects of the products and solutions from the centres for translational research and software development.

Kazhakkoottam MLA Kadakampally Surendran, KTU Vice Chancellor Saji Gopinath, Syndicate members and university officials were present on the occasion.

NEW CENTRES PLANNED