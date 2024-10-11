Anganwadis in Kerala open doors for children with developmental issues

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Children with developmental difficulties can now enrol in anganwadis alongside their peers, said Health Minister Veena George.

The Department of Women and Child Development has approved this initiative based on findings from Child Development Centre, which indicate that admitting children with developmental challenges aged 2 to 3 can significantly benefit their socio-psychological growth.

Early detection and intervention for conditions like autism and speech delays are crucial for these children’s development.

The study found that if such children are allowed to spend time with other children, they will be able to watch, imitate their peers and develop skills, said the minister. The department has implemented training programmes for Child Development Project Officers and Supervisors to improve early detection of developmental issues.

Additionally, necessary infrastructure and training will be provided for Anganwadi staff.

Children with developmental challenges will attend anganwadis for two to three hours, rather than full-time, and their guardians – such as mothers or grandmothers – will be permitted to stay if needed.