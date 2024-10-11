Residential training for teachers to be made mandatory in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government is planning to make residential training compulsory for all teachers by incorporating it in the service rules, General Education Minister V Sivankutty informed the assembly on Thursday.

Replying to a question by Neyyattinkara MLA K Analsan on the reforms to be made in the in-service training of teachers, Sivankutty said the single-day training provided to teachers earlier was found ineffective, prompting the government to opt for a week-long residential training programme.

“Additional training for teachers is required in view of the revised curriculum. Making compulsory residential training a part of service rules is a topic the House should discuss in detail,” he said.

Asked about teachers whose posts have been ‘protected’ by the government in view of division fall, Sivankutty said ensuring sufficient number of students in public-funded schools was also the responsibility of the teachers.

Sivankutty said the noon meal scheme has not faced disruption in any school. He acknowledged that headmasters were facing difficulties in running the scheme due to financial constraints.

To a suggestion by Aluva MLA Anvar Sadath to provide advance payment to headmasters, Sivankutty said the government will examine the proposal.