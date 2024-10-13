Government school students to demonstrate their communication skills in 'Model UN'

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the successful implementation of a project aimed at enhancing English communication and career skills among students in government schools under its jurisdiction, the Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat is set to organize a 'Model UN.' This educational model of the United Nations allows students to learn about diplomacy, debate, and fostering global citizenship.

The 'Model UN' is billed as the first such initiative among government schools and will be an extension of the GOTEC (Global Opportunities Through English Communication) project that was launched in 2022-23. Initially launched in 26 schools, GOTEC now covers all 78 schools under the Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat.

Under GOTEC, a total of 50 students from each school in Classes VII and VIII are selected based on an aptitude test. These students receive 50 special classes from their English teachers to enhance their communication skills. Resource teachers deputed by the Deputy Director of Education visit the schools periodically to provide support and review the students' progress.

Students who excel at the school level are selected for a semi-final competition, and the winners participate in a grand finale. The students are judged on their performance in extempore speaking, role play, and interaction. Prizes are awarded to the winners and their schools at the grand finale, and all participants receive course certificates.

Model UN

Model UN, or MUN, is a simulated UN experience where students role-play as delegates from various countries, addressing global issues and developing solutions through diplomacy and dialogue. MUN provides an immersive English language learning experience, enhancing students' speaking, listening, reading, and writing skills.

"The plan is to ensure the participation of students from all 78 government schools that are involved in the GOTEC project. The event will be judged by experts who have experience in conducting similar Model UN sessions," said Anver K, coordinator of GOTEC and the Model UN.

"Implemented mainly in schools located in rural areas, the GOTEC project has instilled a lot of confidence among children who are now enthusiastic about demonstrating their communication prowess on a platform modeled on the United Nations," he added.

MODEL UN - OBJECTIVES

· Develop leadership and teamwork skills.

· Cultivate empathy and understanding of diverse perspectives.

· Build confidence and self-expression.

· Enhance research and critical thinking skills.

· Foster global awareness and understanding.