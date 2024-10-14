Thousands step into world of letters on Vijayadasami in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thousands of children stepped into the world of letters on Vijayadashami as part of Vidyarambham ceremonies held across the city. Temples and cultural centres in the capital were filled with families who gathered to mark the initiation into learning.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were among the prominent personalities who initiated children to the world of letters in the capital. Malayalam letters were written on rice, while English letters were written on paper. Words such as kindness, love, and family titles were also written to instill core values in the young minds.

About 800 children took part in the Vidyarambham ceremony at Attukal Bhagavathy temple. The ritual was led by head priest V Muraleedharan Namboothiri along with assistant priests T K Easwaran Namboothiri and U M Narayanan Namboothiri.

Several prominent figures, including T G Ramachandran Pillai and former Chief Secretary V P Joy, were present at the Thunchan Memorial in Iranimuttom to guide children in their first writing. Art and music sessions were also held, with professors and artists helping children explore their talents.

At Jawahar Balabhavan, MLA V K Prasanth guided children through their first writing, while MLA Kadakampally Surendran led the Vidyarambham ceremony at the Thycaud Child Welfare Committee, where 13 children participated.

The children were treated to sweets such as payasam, chocolates and other treats. Four infants were given their first solid food in a separate ceremony led by Child Welfare Committee General Secretary G L Arun Gopi.