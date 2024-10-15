Joint Council of CPI calls for protest over pension and allowance delay

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Joint Council, the service organisation affiliated with the ruling CPI, has called for strike and protests against the state government’s alleged denial of employee rights and benefits.

The council said withholding of pension contributions and allowances is weakening the public service sector and could lead to the collapse of democratic governance in the state. It highlighted that despite the state government previously labelling the contributory pension scheme as ‘anti-worker’ and promising its withdrawal, there has been no follow-up action.

“Employees are still facing pension deductions from their salaries, and this must be stopped immediately,” stated the council.

It noted that the delayed payment of six instalments of dearness allowance, as well as arrears from the 11th pay revision, has placed additional financial strain on government employees. They further stated that denial of financial benefits is a dishonour for the LDF government, especially as Kerala’s previous Left administrations have never resorted to such practices.

The council warned that such actions are undermining the state’s model of good public service, which has set Kerala apart from other states. In its statement, the council also raised concerns about the collapsing civil service by the appointment of temporary contract workers based on political and religious affiliations. They claimed that these practices erode the reservation system and social equity and urged the government to take a firm stance against capitalist forces encroaching on governance. The Joint Council, while remaining aligned with the LDF, has called for protests.