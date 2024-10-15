Pettah-Thiruvananthapuram's commercial centre of yore

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Once a happening town of merchants, Pettah was the main gateway to the city of Thiruvananthapuram. Its strategic coastal location and proximity to the renowned Padmanabhaswamy Temple made it a favoured destination for traders and pilgrims alike.

The Kotte Heritage Foundation, dedicated to restoring the ancient capital of the Sinhalese kingdom of Kotte in Sri Lanka, throws light on the historical significance of the name ‘Pettah.’ This term, an Anglo-Indian adaptation of the Tamil word ‘pettai,’ was introduced by the British and referred to areas identified by the Dutch as the ‘oude stad’ or old town. The Pettah market in Colombo, however, has long been a hub for trade, even during the Dutch era. After that, this term might have been shared by several markets including the one in Thiruvananthapuram.

“There were two major markets in Thiruvananthapuram one is Ananthapuri Pettah and another one is Thirumadhura Pettah,” explains historian Malayinkeezh Gopalakrishnan. “Ananthapuri Pettah later evolved into Chalai Market, while Thirumadhura Pettah became known as Pettah. The term ‘Pettah’ denotes a commercial or trading centre. Historians continue to debate whether the name ‘Thirumadhura Pettah’ originated from traders who arrived here from Madurai,” he explains.

In ancient times, he says, waterways were the primary path for trade and transport. Even before the construction of the man-made Parvathi Puthanar canal, there were smaller water channels in the area, as per the records. “The construction of Parvathy Puthanar only strengthened these waterways. Some historians note that goods from various regions were brought to Pettah, where surplus products were sold and exported. And also, thanks to its proximity to the sea, the area became a key trading post for spices such as pepper and cardamom,” he says.