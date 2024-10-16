48-year-old man sets himself ablaze at Kerala's Poojappura, suffers severe burns

Baiju reportedly sustained 70 per cent burns and is in a serious condition. He has been admitted to the Medical College Hospital.

The Medical College authorities denied the allegation that there was laxity in attending to the patient at the casualty. They blamed the ambulance driver for trying to dump the critically ill patient before the casualty block.

“The ambulance driver dropped the patient at the portico and tried to make him walk. There was no lapse on the part of the hospital staff. As soon as they came to know about the condition of the patient they arranged for a clean trolley as it was a burns patient. He was immediately shifted to the burns ICU,” said hospital superintendent Dr B S Sunilkumar.

He said the resident medical officer checked the CCTV footage and found no lapse on the part of the staff.

He alleged that the ambulance driver was drunk and caused another accident on his return trip from the hospital. The RMO has decided to file a case against the driver for ill-treating the patient. According to the doctors, the condition of the patient remains critical.

