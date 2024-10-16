Kerala govt removes NSS coordinator; to kickstart selection as per manual

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the run-up to the appointment of a state programme coordinator for the National Service Scheme (NSS) Higher Secondary wing as per the NSS manual, the state government has removed the incumbent officer who was given repeated extensions to the key post, in violation of rules, since 2017.

TNIE had reported that the continuance of Jacob John as state coordinator constituted a violation of the conditions laid down in the NSS manual and would affect the Union Government’s assistance to the scheme. In an order issued on Tuesday, the government gave temporary charge of NSS state programme coordinator to the Joint Director (Academic) of the Higher Secondary wing. According to sources, a regular appointment will be made to the post through a proper selection process, as laid down in the rules.

As per the rules, the Plus-II level state programme coordinator has to be appointed on deputation/short-term contract for three years and could be extended by one more year subject to satisfactory performance. Citing RTI documents, TNIE had reported that John was appointed to the post six times, of which four orders issued by the Higher Education Department pertained to the extension of his tenure for one year each.