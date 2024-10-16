Kerala govt removes NSS coordinator; to kickstart selection as per manual

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the run-up to the appointment of a state programme coordinator for the National Service Scheme (NSS) Higher Secondary wing as per the NSS manual, the state government has removed the incumbent officer who was given repeated extensions to the key post, in violation of rules, since 2017.
TNIE had reported that the continuance of Jacob John as state coordinator constituted a violation of the conditions laid down in the NSS manual and would affect the Union Government’s assistance to the scheme. In an order issued on Tuesday, the government gave temporary charge of NSS state programme coordinator to the Joint Director (Academic) of the Higher Secondary wing. According to sources, a regular appointment will be made to the post through a proper selection process, as laid down in the rules.
As per the rules, the Plus-II level state programme coordinator has to be appointed on deputation/short-term contract for three years and could be extended by one more year subject to satisfactory performance. Citing RTI documents, TNIE had reported that John was appointed to the post six times, of which four orders issued by the Higher Education Department pertained to the extension of his tenure for one year each.
As per the NSS manual, the upper age limit of the state programme coordinator is 50 years at the time of selection. John, who is well above the upper age limit, is ineligible for reappointment or extension of tenure. However, the officer’s proximity to the LDF dispensation is cited as the reason why he has not been replaced.
With 1,570 units and 1.4 lakh volunteers, the higher secondary wing is the biggest NSS cell in the state and receives the largest chunk of the Union Government funds. Wary of the Centre withholding its grant on account of non-adherence to rules, the Higher Education Department set up a selection committee to choose a new state coordinator. TNIE had reported that the panel had not met even once due to pressure from a pro-CPM union.
As per sources, the selection committee, comprising the higher education department secretary, the state NSS officer, the regional director of NSS and the director of higher secondary education, will meet soon to kick-start the selection process.