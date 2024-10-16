National Sample Survey Office to hold two-day conference in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of phase II of the pilot study on Annual Survey of Service Sector Enterprises (ASSSE) and Private Corporate Sector CAPEX Investment Intentions from October 2024 to December 2024, the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) will organise a two-day conference on various aspects of the survey at the regional office in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday and Friday.

NSSO deputy director general and regional head of the Kerala (southern region) of the Field Operations Division (FOD) Vibeesh E M will inaugurate the conference.

The conference is for officials of the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), Field Operations Division (FOD), and Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, who will be surveying the southern region of Kerala.

The event will feature in-depth discussions on survey-related concepts and definitions, led by Vibeesh, deputy Director Vineesh P P and senior statistical officer K N Rajeev Kumar.

The ASSSE aims to create a comprehensive database of the service sector in India, which plays a crucial role in the country’s economy.

Additionally, the CAPEX survey will gather information on CAPEX investments in the previous financial year, categorising them by types of assets, and projecting CAPEX investments for the next two years. CAPEX, or Capital Investment, contributes to the national investment and the physical asset stock of the Indian economy.