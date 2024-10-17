Centre of Excellence in Ayurveda to be set up on CSIR-NIIST campus in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh will lay the foundation for the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Ayurveda Research at CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, as one of the milestone projects to mark the golden jubilee of the premier institute.

Singh will also lay the foundation for the Centre of Excellence in Performance Chemicals and Sustainable Polymers for Industrial Application while inaugurating the year-long golden jubilee celebrations on the CSIR-NIIST campus at Pappanamcode at 3 pm.

The CoE in Ayurveda Research is envisaged as a premier facility for scientific validation, standardisation and global promotion of Ayurvedic products, making them compliant with international quality, safety and efficacy standards.

The facility will support Ayush enterprises, including MSMEs, to strengthen their product portfolios, particularly in Ayurveda, at a time when the global wellness industry is projected to grow exponentially.

The CoE in Performance Chemicals and Sustainable Polymers for Industrial Application aligns with India’s goal of becoming world’s third largest economy by 2030.

It will focus on the need to strengthen research and development for reducing the dependence on imports by fostering domestic production in chemical and polymer sectors.

A conclave on ‘Ayurveda for today and tomorrow: Bridging tradition and innovation’, has also been planned on the occasion.