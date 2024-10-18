‘Project Anantha’ to boost development of Thiruvananthapuram airport

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport is set for a makeover with ‘Project Anantha’, a development project mooted at the recently concluded TRV Growth Conclave. The project was presented at the event attended by political leaders, bureaucrats, travel, tourism and trade representatives and airport partners.

The highlight of the project is a new terminal of international standards with a touch of local heritage. The airport will see an investment of rs 1,300 crore over the next three years as part of the project. Its Terminal 2 will be expanded to cater to the growing demands of passengers.

The present 45,000 sq.m terminal can handle only 3.2 million passengers per annum. Under the expansion plan, the capacity will be expanded to 165,000 square metres to handle almost 12 million passengers each year, with a multi-level curb integrated terminal.

The terminal will also have a forecourt with a plaza, a hotel, and a commercial and administration block all under one roof.

The airport handles 118 air traffic movements per day. As the connectivity improves the present capacity of the airport is unable to meet the demand. The 93-year-old airport is at a crucial point, trying to overcome long-standing legacy issues.

According to the DGCA, TRV, a code E airport, should operate on 1,200 acres. But the airport currently functions on just 585 acres, about one-third the size of CIAL.