Union minister calls for strong ties between research institutions, academia, industry

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A strong collaboration among academia, research institutions, startups and industry is vital for innovation, said Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the year-long Golden Jubilee celebrations of CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) at its Pappanamcode campus here on Thursday. During the event, he stressed the need to devise global strategies to set a ‘benchmark for ourselves’.

With its unique and exclusive research and development activities, CSIR-NIIST in Thiruvananthapuram has made a niche for all other centres of CSIR across India, he said. The Union Minister also suggested that CSIR-NIIST draw a roadmap for the next 25 years with a major focus on the younger talent pool which also complements Mission 2027 (Viksit Bharat). C Anandharamakrishnan, Director of CSIR-NIIST, presided over the function and Dr Sanjay Behari, Director, SCTIMST, was the guest of honour.

The Minister also laid the foundation stone for the Centre of Excellence in Ayurveda Research on the campus and also inaugurated the Centre of Excellence in Performance Chemicals and Sustainable Polymers. Both milestone initiatives mark the commencement of the year-long golden jubilee celebrations of the institute.