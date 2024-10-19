In a first, woman elected chairperson in University College

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the first time in its 158-year history, University College will have a woman chairperson at the helm of the students' union.

N.S. Farishtha, fielded by the SFI, along with all other candidates from the pro-Left student outfit, made a clean sweep in the college union election on Friday.

Farishtha made history by winning the election by an impressive margin of 1,427 votes against her rival, A.S. Siddhi of the KSU. The SFI fielded nine women in its panel of 14 candidates.

Last month, the SFI also swept the Kerala University student union election, with an all-woman panel winning all seven seats for the first time in the university's history.

Speaking to the media after her victory, Farishtha stated that the clean sweep by her panel sent a clear message to University College students that the slander campaign against the SFI by rival outfits such as the KSU has not succeeded.

The winners of the other student union posts were: H.L. Parvathy (vice chairperson), Abid Jafar (general secretary), B. Nikhil (arts club secretary), S. Ashwin and S.S. Upanya (University union councillors), P.R. Vaishnavi (magazine editor), R. Ardra Sivani and A.N. Anagha (lady representatives), A.R. Indian (first UG rep), M.A. Ajimhsa (second UG rep), Vismaya Vijimon (third UG rep), A.A. Vaishnavi (first PG rep), and R. Ashwashosh (second PG rep).